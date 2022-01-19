Main Stage to present Camp Courage event

This Saturday, Jan. 22, at 9 p.m., Main Stage will feature everybody’s favorite resident spin master, DJ ill.Ego. Back again with his special blend of ‘90s and ‘00s hip-hop and R&B for a New Year’s installment of dancing, drinks, and fun.

On Thursday, Jan. 27, Main Stage welcomes Mudshark Brewing Company for this month’s Beer School. Mudshark Brewing Company takes pride in being Lake Havasu’s only solar-powered brewery. Their unique selection of beer is hand-crafted with the finest, preservative-free ingredients through traditional brewing methods. Beer School is only $5 per person for 5 beer tastings, swag, and some information and fun facts about our brewery of the month. 7 pm. Ages 21+.

A very special event is on the horizon for Sunday, Feb. 6. Law Tigers presents, “Live with Courage,” a Camp Courage Fundraising Extravaganza! Taking place at Main Stage, this event will feature live music from Combo Deluxe (noon) and Well Dressed Wolves (3 p.m.). A fire truck, food trucks, a poker run, live auctions, a silent auction, raffles, and more! Yavapai Broadcasting Co. will be broadcasting live from Noon to 6 p.m.

What is Camp Courage? The Arizona Children’s Burn Camp, “Camp Courage” is put on by the Arizona Burn Foundation. Kids that have suffered traumatic burn injuries are allowed to forget about the surgeries, procedures, and hospitals and just have fun in the cool pines of Prescott Arizona for one week each year. Provided to Youth Burn Survivors, this summer camp is funded through donations to the Arizona Burn Foundation. For more than 50 years, Arizona Burn Foundation has provided high-quality support programs for Arizona children and adult burn survivors and their families.