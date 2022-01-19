Met Live Opera’s encore of ‘The Magic Flute’ in Sedona Jan. 22

To commemorate the new year, the Met Opera is presenting an encore of the first-ever Live in HD title, Mozart’s “The Magic Flute.”

The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present “The Magic Flute” encore on Saturday, Jan. 22. There will be one show that day at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre at 1 p.m.

The production was staged and produced by Broadway’s Julie Taymor (of “The Lion King” fame). A wonderfully playful, visually-stunning presentation ideal for people of all ages, it features an imaginative integration of beautifully constructed puppets and world-class singers.

“The Magic Flute” is the Met’s abridged English-language version of Mozart’s “Die Zauberflöte,” a sublime fairy tale that moves freely between earthy comedy and noble mysticism. Mozart wrote the original opera, in German, for a theater located just outside Vienna with the clear intention of appealing to audiences from all walks of life.

The story is told in a Singspiel (“song-play”) format characterized by separate musical numbers connected by dialogue and busy action, an excellent structure for navigating the diverse moods, which range from solemn to lighthearted, of the story and score.

The composer and the librettist were both Freemasons — the fraternal order whose membership is held together by shared moral and metaphysical ideals — and Masonic imagery is used throughout the work. The story, however, is as universal as any fairy tale.

The cast includes Matthew Polenzani (Tamino), Nathan Gunn (Papageno), Erika Miklosa (Queen of the Night), Greg Fedderly (Monostatos), Ying Huang (Pamina), and Jennifer Aylmer (Papagena).

Tickets are $15 general admission, $12.50 for Film Festival members and students. Tickets are available in advance at the Sedona International Film Festival office or by calling 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit SedonaFilmFestival.org.