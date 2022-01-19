Obituary: Jesse 'Jess' Nisly

Jesse 'Jess' Nisly

1941 - 2022

Jesse “Jess” Nisly was a young at heart 80 year old who was taken from his loving family and many friends much too soon Monday, January 10, 2022.



He was born in Kalona, Iowa May 30, 1941 to the late Fred and Katie Nisly. He spent many years in Illinois where he met his second wife Carol and they had their daughter Tamara. They moved to Arizona in 1986 where he began working at a job he loved, selling and installing central vacuums, that he refused to retire from.

When not working, he enjoyed golfing with his buddies and playing on a bowling league every Tuesday night. He also enjoyed watching his favorite team, the Arizona Cardinals, in person and on TV.



He was a devoted husband and celebrated his 50th wedding anniversary Dec. 5, 2021. He was the definition of a great dad and was the most loving and wonderful father a daughter could ask for. He focused on the good in the world and had a calming and sincere quality that drew people to him, and he positively touched the lives of many people. He was loved deeply and will be missed greatly by all who knew him.



Jess is survived by his wife, Carol; daughters, Melissa and Tamara; grandchildren, David and Cadence; and two great grandchildren, Ezra and Marzia. He is also survived by his brothers, Daniel and David; and his sisters, Esther, Orpha, and Ruth.

He is preceded in death by his parents; his brothers, Rueben and Paul; and his sister, Mary.



A Celebration of his Life will be held Saturday, January 22, 2022 at 2:00 pm at Journey Church, 750 E. Mingus Ave., Cottonwood, AZ 86326. Family and friends may leave condolences at www.buelerfuneralhome.com.

