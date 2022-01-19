‘A Shot Through the Wall’ a ripped-from-the-headlines drama at Fischer Theater

The Sedona International Film Festival presents the Northern Arizona premiere of the powerful and compelling new drama “A Shot Through the Wall” showing Jan. 21-27 at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre.

A Chinese-American police officer's life unravels after he accidentally shoots an innocent Black man in “A Shot Through the Wall.” Facing trial, he wades through his guilt as he navigates the complicated worlds of media, justice, racial politics and his own morality.

The compelling feature debut of Aimee Long, this troubling, fact-based film touches on of-the-moment themes that have become part of the public dialogue — from racial politics to the role of the media in manipulating public sentiment and meting out justice.

When Mike Tan (Midway’s Kenny Leu), accidentally shoots an innocent Black man in Brooklyn, the police close ranks. His family and even his Black fiancée encourage him to get over his feelings of guilt and remorse, until his rock-solid case begins to unravel.

Based loosely on a 2014 event that ignited local tensions, “A Shot Through the Wall” forces audiences to consider the soul of the perpetrator, rather than that of the victim, and is given added emotional resonance due to world events of the last few years.

“A Shot Through the Wall” will be shown at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre Jan. 21-27. Showtimes will be 7 p.m. on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, Jan. 21, 22 and 23; and 4 p.m. on Monday and Thursday, Jan. 24 and 27.

Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit: www.SedonaFilmFestival.org.