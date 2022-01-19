Yavapai College hosts ‘Vibrations of Nature’ art exhibit

The Clarkdale Campus of Yavapai College is hosting “Vibrations of Nature,” an art exhibit featuring the works of Margo Mitchell and Janet Weaver.

The exhibit runs Jan 20 through Feb. 15 in the Patty McMullen-Mikles Art Gallery in Building F.

Mitchell and Weaver are established artists in the Verde Valley. Mitchell paints mostly animals and landscapes, defining her style as realism with a healthy dose of impressionism. Weaver works mostly in still-life, with a focus on color, extreme detail and high contrast.

Together these artists take you on a journey filled with the vibrant colors of life and a deep reverence for the beauty found in the natural world.

The opening reception for “Vibrations of Nature” is Thursday, Jan. 20, from 5 to 7 p.m. The event is free and open to the public. There will be complimentary small bites and wine available for purchase from the Southwest Wine Center.

Gallery hours for the show will be Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

For more information, call 928-649-5479 or visit YC.edu/artgallery.