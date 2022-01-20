OFFERS
Thu, Jan. 20
Weather
Adopt a Child (or more)

Originally Published: January 20, 2022 9:55 a.m.

At the Arizona Department of Child Safety Arizona, children come into care through no fault of their own and often have trauma they carry with them. When children placed in care are not able to safely return home due to neglect, abandonment or abuse, an adoptive family is sought. Becoming an adoptive parent requires patience, understanding and a desire to better the life of a child. Learn more about these and other adoptable Arizona children at ChildrensHeartGallery.org.

This exuberant boy is sure to keep you on your toes. Full of energy and adventure, Prince Eli lights up a room with his laughter. He enjoys learning about dinosaurs and showing off his collection of toys. He also enjoys being active and will spend hours in the backyard playing soccer – but loves to end the day with a cuddle and a movie. Get to know Prince Eli at ChildrensHeartGallery.org/profile/prince-eli.

Madison is a well-spoken and mature girl who has a fantastic sense of humor. She loves reading, drawing and animals – especially cats – and hopes to volunteer at the Humane Society or open a cat shelter when she is older. Although her favorite class is English, her strongest subject is math. Get to know Madison at ChildrensHeartGallery.org/profile/Madison-0.

