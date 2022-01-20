From bingo to bocce: Unified Sports, Special Olympics step up for people with intellectual disabilities
By Mary Grace Grabill, Cronkite News
Originally Published: January 20, 2022 11:46 a.m.
Most Read
- Cottonwood’s first economic director dies, remembered as ‘amazing leader’
- Camp Verde detective hired to be chief for northern California tribal police
- Cottonwood police chief will announce run for House
- Camp Verde, largest municipality, plans for more growth
- Catch 22 seeks Sedona fugitive
- Catch 22 seeks Paulden fugitive
- Obituary: Dorothy (Louise) Hicks
- NA Healthcare to open more COVID testing sites
- Mobile Home Depot opens in Cottonwood
- Obituary: Alfred Otis Short
- Trucks get wedged on Jerome’s curvy road
- Fire crews make swiftwater rescue Christmas Eve
- Hundreds of homes, apartments going up in Cottonwood, Clarkdale
- Camp Verde detective hired to be chief for northern California tribal police
- Mobile Home Depot opens in Cottonwood
- Cottonwood Police investigate drive-by shooting, reward offered
- SWAT helps police make arrest after shots fired
- 3 flown to trauma centers from I-17 rollover
- Obituary: Timothy J. Hauk
- Catch 22 seeks Rimrock woman
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: