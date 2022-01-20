Verde Heritage: How former smelter became Clemenceau Plaza

COTTONWOOD – What was once a huge gray cement structure holding ore during the days of the United Verde Extension Mining Company (UVX) Smelter became one of Cottonwood’s most modern commercial centers when it opened as Clemenceau Plaza on Jan. 7, 1973.

Using the massive structure as the basic framework, owner-builder-developer F.H. Vanden Heuvel developed a complex with roughly 13,000 square feet for store, office and commercial storage. About 5,000 square feet would be available for small stores and offices, and the remaining space would be for larger businesses.

“F.H. Vanden Heuvel, who spent 10 years in the plumbing and heating contracting field in Phoenix, had built several hundred apartments in Phoenix under the name of Granada Enterprises. He currently [in 1972] had under construction at Sedona 5 Monarch Homes in Chapel Hills. They were semi-custom homes in the $35,000 to $45,000 range. In addition, he had just completed a new 4-story office building, Granada Plaza, in Phoenix along with a medical building adjacent to Tempe Community Hospital. He started a hotel chain 3 years ago called Homtels of America which was expanding throughout the country and featured a new concept revolving around an apartment-style hotel unit with a nice kitchen, living room, and bedroom.

“Mr. Heuvel explained, ‘I came to Cottonwood because there’s a future here in developing something that everyone can be proud of.’

“When talking about his current remodeling of the old smelter structure, he said he was not impressed when realty salesman Dan Mabery showed it to him. ‘But I kept thinking about that thing and that it could be used for something. Soon ideas began forming and this is the result.’ Stores and offices will soon be available.

“The steel framework, roof, and sides of the upper part of the Bedding Bins had been removed 30 years before the face-lifting process began. One of the first steps was to install false ceilings below the funnel-shaped ore bins. The outside of the structure was covered with a stucco-like material to conceal the ore bins.” (Verde Independent: July 13, 1972.)

Construction of the Bedding Bins began in 1917. They were used from July 12, 1918, when the smelter began operations, until Jan.14, 1937, when the smelter closed.

“The biggest single piece of concrete work are the Bedding Bins, which have a capacity of 9,000 tons of crushed ore. Ore was brought from Josephine Tunnel (near Clarkdale) on railroad cars and dumped into steel Receiving Bins with a capacity of 1,500 tons. Ore was transported on conveyor belts to a crusher capable of handling 100 tons an hour.

“A conveyor belt transports most of the coarsely ground ore to bedding bins on the east side of the building (now facing Sixth Street). Ore in the bins was released down onto a conveyor belt moving from south to north where it dropped into a movable feeder which dumped the ore into the blast furnace.

“Another conveyor belt transports coarsely ground sulphide ore to another crusher and machines for grinding ore. Finely ground ore is conveyed to bedding bins on the west side of the building. The conveyor belt under these bins moves from north to south. This ore is discharged (back of what is now Vinnie’s) onto a conveyer belt moving westward, up the hill to the Roasting Plant next to the smokestack. After the roasting process, this material is hauled in railroad cars to the reverberatory furnaces.” (Verde Copper News; July 12, 1918.)

The UVX smelter was dismantled and most of the iron and steel was removed, leaving the cement and brick structures. Some residents considered the Bedding Bins to be a landmark, others considered it to be an eyesore.

The grand opening for Clemenceau Plaza on Jan. 7, 1973, was “announced by Ken Lewis, manager of the Verde Valley Division of Monarch Enterprises, developers of the plaza.”

Clemenceau Plaza included offices, stores, and storage spaces. Ken Lewis “said 10 of the spaces are completed. The first tenant, Yavapai Title Co., had already moved in. A beauty salon and family clothing store will be opening soon. Monarch Enterprises will pay all utilities and furnish insurance for occupants. Also available are individual storage spaces which may be used in conjunction with the offices or by local merchants wanting to store excess merchandise, or by families with excess household items.” (Verde Independent; Jan. 4, 1973.)

F.H. Vanden Heuvel had purchased 4.5 acres at the corner of Sixth Street and the bypass. His future plans were to construct another commercial building running parallel with Sixth Street. However, he sold the property during January 1974, through Chuck Mabery of Mabery Associates Real Estate and Insurance.

The new owners, Clemenceau Enterprises of Cottonwood, were composed of Dr. Len Hyman and Nick Manfredi, of Cottonwood, Dr. Norm Salisbury, of Bakersfield, and Louise J. Dixon, of Long Beach, California.

Dr. Hyman, one of the Mabery Associates, became the manager and project developer of the new company. By 1974, the offices of Yavapai Title and Attorney Gary Lodmell had been enlarged. Other tenants would be Yavapai College Extension and Nan’s Fashions, owned by Nancy Shellman. (Verde Independent; Jan. 31, 1974.)

La Femme Salon of Beauty, Plaza Arts and Crafts, and Hammes Engineering Co. had also moved into Clemenceau Plaza by August of 1974.

Clemenceau Plaza, according to Yavapai County, is located on 1.51 acres of land with a “retail strip” building (11,720 square feet) and a warehouse constructed in 1979 (2,080 square feet). The property has been owned by VCND, LLC, of Cottonwood, since May 2013.