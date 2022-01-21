OFFERS
Catch 22 seeks Prescott fugitive

Gabriel Osorio-Jaramillo. (YCSO)

Gabriel Osorio-Jaramillo. (YCSO)

Originally Published: January 21, 2022 9:42 a.m.

It’s Day 21 of Yavapai Silent Witness’ Catch 22 Program. Today Yavapai County Law Enforcement is asking for the public’s help in locating fugitive Gabriel Osorio-Jaramillo.

On Dec. 3, 2007, Osorio-Jaramillo met with four girls ranging from 13-14 years of age and took them to Goldwater Lake. While at the lake, Osorio-Jaramillo separated one of the 13-year-olds from the group and fondled her repeatedly. He was aware of the girls’ ages at the time. He was later convicted of child molestation and sex abuse and sentenced to 2.5 years in the Arizona Department of Corrections. He was later released on probation and has now violated his probation.

Osorio-Jaramillo is wanted on a nationwide extraditable probation violation warrant stemming from those charges. He is described as a 40-year-old Hispanic male, 5 –foot-10, 150 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. He also has a tattoo of a large cross on his left upper arm. His last known address was in the 500 block of First Street in Prescott.

If you provide information leading to Osorio-Jaramillo.’s arrest, you could earn up to a $500 cash reward. Call Yavapai Silent Witness at 1-800-932-3232 or submit a tip at YavapaiSW.com. All calls or tips provided to Yavapai Silent Witness will be completely anonymous.

News