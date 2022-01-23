Obituary: Jack Lee Tinnell
Jack Lee Tinnell
1949 - 2022
Jack Lee Tinnell was born September 19, 1949 in Lander, Wyoming to Howard and Charlotte Tinnell and grew up in Jackson Hole, WY.
After high school he joined the Army Transportation Corps and served in Southeast Asia during the Vietnam War.
He graduated from the Wyoming State Law Enforcement Academy and spent nearly twenty years as an EMT and police officer, retiring as Chief of Police of Reinbeck, Iowa.
He received his Masters Degree from Iowa State University while working at Living History Farms near Des Moines, IA, then became Executive Director of the Mahaffie Stagecoach Stop and Farm Historic Site in Olathe, Kansas.
A Christian man of many talents including blacksmithing and leather crafting, he and his wife Lois moved to Cottonwood, Arizona in 2003 where he spent his retirement years as a jeep guide, cowboy actor, and author.
Jack passed away January 16, 2022 in Cottonwood.
He is survived by his loving wife Lois; daughter Stephanie (Jon) Greener of Kansas, sons, Ryan and Josh of Wyoming and stepson Ward Norem of Phoenix, eight grandchildren and three great grandchildren, as well as best friends Wayne, JW, and Dan.
A Celebration of Life will be held at Westcott Funeral Home in Cottonwood, Saturday, January 29, 2022 from 2:00 pm to 4:00 pm. Please come greet the family and share some wonderful memories of Jack.
Interment will be at the Evanston, WY Veteran Cemetery.
An online guestbook is available to sign at www.westcottfuneralhome.com.
Information provided by Westcott Funeral Home.
