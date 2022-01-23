Obituary: James W. Srmek

James W. Srmek

1933 – 2022



James W. Srmek, of Lake Montezuma, Arizona, passed away January 5, 2022, at the age of 88 years old.



Jim, as known by his friends and family, was born March 30, 1933, in Chicago, Illinois to parents James I. Srmek and Wanda L. DeMarco Srmek.



Jim was preceded in death by his long-time love and partner of 35 years, Ethel Lucille Garrett; his mother and father Wanda and James Srmek; and son James S. Srmek.



Jim is survived by sisters, Florence Schorow and Linda Van Kirk; son Jeffrey Srmek; niece and nephew Stephanie Schorow and David Schorow; granddaughter Jamie Srmek; step-granddaughters, Misty Lee Doebler and Tina Sue Butt along with her children and grandchildren; and companion Mary (Candy) Santillo.



Jim graduated from Fenwick High School in Oak Park, Illinois before proudly serving his country in the United States Army and a veteran of the Korean War. Jim had a successful career as a long-haul trucking owner/operator and owner of Jim’s Full-Service Station of Cave Creek, AZ. Later, Jim and partner Lucille, invested in real estate throughout Arizona and in Southern Colorado, where they spent their summers.



Jim was a kind and loving man with a big heart. He was generous to his friends and loyal to his life mates and their extended family. He was the male role-model to his sisters while growing up and a caring great-grand and grandfather figure to Lucille’s offspring. He was never afraid to say what was on his mind and always provided an ear to listen, a shoulder to lean on, or sage words of counsel to his family and close friends.



Jim had an infectious smile and loved to laugh, having a sharp wit and quick sense of humor. He loved telling jokes or making humorous facetious remarks with everyone he met.





Jim had a passion for travel, both international and domestic. Known for taking more than a dozen cruises, several extended tropical trips abroad, and hundreds of short jaunts around the country… always with his mate or friends, and a camera in tow. He loved boating, fishing, and the great outdoors.



Jim was a gracious host at annual social gatherings held at his favorite restaurant and venues in Delores, Colorado and the Sedona Verde Valley.



He was always a welcomed guest and the life of the party when celebrating in the homes of his many close friends.





It can be said that Jim Srmek was a man well-loved and blessed with a life well lived.



A Celebration of Life will be held on a later date in March.

Information provided by the Personal Representative.