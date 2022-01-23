OFFERS
Sun, Jan. 23
Obituary: Joyce I. Wilson

Originally Published: January 23, 2022 12:10 a.m.

1946 - 2021

Joyce I. Wilson, Born: April 19, 1946, Goshen, Indiana

Passed: December 13 2021, Camp Verde, Arizona

Graveside service, 1:00 pm, January 28, 2022, by Jerry Richmond, loving brother, Green Acres Cemetery, 401 N. Hayden Rd., Scottsdale, Arizona.

Joyce I. (Richmond) Wilson, born to Ferril Richmond and Evelyn Strope on April 19, 1946 in Goshen, Indiana passed December 13, 2021.

Survived by her younger brother Jerry Richmond and wife JoAnn; niece Brie and husband Craig, nephew David and wife Alyssa; plus five great nieces and nephews

Joyce started school in South Bend, Indiana, then moving with her family to Tempe, Arizona to finish her schooling, graduated 1964 from Tempe Union High School and spent two years at ASU.

Started working for Mountain Bell in Phoenix in 1966, retiring as a supervisor over the operators in 1980.

The decision was made to move to Camp Verde with her husband Robert. She found that the roomy acre they lived on was a nice freedom from living in the city, and encouraged her mother Evelyn to also retire in Camp Verde, which she eventually decided to do.

Since they lived next door to each other it was great for all the family to get together at the same time. Most holidays found our families gathered together.

She enjoyed dabbling in the arts and participated in Camp Verde’s yearly ‘Fort Verde Days Art Show’ as chairman for several years. Joyce loved to paint and shared with her family, we have her lovely work on the walls of our homes much to our enjoyment.

Over the years she raised chickens, and gardened, was a good cook that made wonderful apple pies, which I enjoyed. She also had a way with thread; her counted cross-stitch pieces were exquisite. She was kind and had a good heart, always pleasant but able to attend to business when necessary. Her word was always good, when she said something you could count on it.

She played an active role as a loving daughter in taking care of her mother, Evelyn, in the last phase of her life.

Information provided by the family.

