Obituary: Patrick Lopez Herrera
Patrick Lopez Herrera
1933 - 2021
In the early morning of December 31, 2021, Patrick Lopez Herrera peacefully passed away at his home in Cottonwood, Arizona at the age of 88 with the Grace of God.
Services will be at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Cottonwood, January 28, 2022 at 11:00 am with a Celebration to follow in the Church Hall.
Patrick is preceded in death by his parents Pasqual and Julia; sisters Vera, Helen, Veronica, Isabel and Julia; brothers Miquel, Eleuto, Ernest and Leopoldo; his wife Betty; and his children Alejandro, Patricio, Rafael and Stella.
Patrick is survived by his children Leopoldo, Roberto, Bernardo, Sontiago, Levi, Anna and Carmelita; 14 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren.
To have known Patrick was to love Patrick. He will be forever missed and loved! Thanks be to God.
An online guestbook is available to sign at www.westcottfuneralhome.com.
Information provided by Westcott Funeral Home.
- Officials eject all Mingus fans during soccer game
- Catch 22 seeks Paulden fugitive
- Camp Verde detective hired to be chief for northern California tribal police
- Obituary: Dorothy (Louise) Hicks
- Catch 22 seeks Sedona fugitive
- NA Healthcare to open more COVID testing sites
- Cottonwood Schools turn to community to stay open
- Obituary: Alfred Otis Short
- Cottonwood’s first economic director dies, remembered as ‘amazing leader’
- Catch 22 seeks Cottonwood fugitive
- Trucks get wedged on Jerome’s curvy road
- Fire crews make swiftwater rescue Christmas Eve
- Hundreds of homes, apartments going up in Cottonwood, Clarkdale
- Camp Verde detective hired to be chief for northern California tribal police
- Mobile Home Depot opens in Cottonwood
- Cottonwood Police investigate drive-by shooting, reward offered
- Cottonwood’s first economic director dies, remembered as ‘amazing leader’
- Obituary: Timothy J. Hauk
- Catch 22 seeks Rimrock woman
- Officials eject all Mingus fans during soccer game
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: