Obituary: Patrick Lopez Herrera

Patrick Lopez Herrera

1933 - 2021

In the early morning of December 31, 2021, Patrick Lopez Herrera peacefully passed away at his home in Cottonwood, Arizona at the age of 88 with the Grace of God.



Services will be at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Cottonwood, January 28, 2022 at 11:00 am with a Celebration to follow in the Church Hall.



Patrick is preceded in death by his parents Pasqual and Julia; sisters Vera, Helen, Veronica, Isabel and Julia; brothers Miquel, Eleuto, Ernest and Leopoldo; his wife Betty; and his children Alejandro, Patricio, Rafael and Stella.



Patrick is survived by his children Leopoldo, Roberto, Bernardo, Sontiago, Levi, Anna and Carmelita; 14 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren.



To have known Patrick was to love Patrick. He will be forever missed and loved! Thanks be to God.



