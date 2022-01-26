The Art of Wine: Enjoying more than just the taste of wine

For a rich, and educational experience in wine tasting, consider an afternoon at the Art of Wine located at 101 SR 89A, Suite B9, in Sedona. There, one will learn just about everything there is to know about wine from around the globe.

“It’s not just a place to do a tasting flight, pour and walk away. We make sure when we are presenting wines that we give the background information,” said Lauren Maldonado, who co-owns the business with her husband Jonathan.

Guests at the Art of Wine sit comfortably on couches, or the bar and listen to the story about wine, which is usually quite the tale of region, soil and how the grapes are grown. To add to the wealth of knowledge, many of the staff members are certified in wine. For example, both Jonathan and Lauren are Level 1 sommeliers. Portia, tasting room server, is also a Level 1 sommelier and a certified specialist of wine and a graduate of The Napa Valley Wine Academy.



Out of the 300 bottles, the Art of Wine carries a little bit of everything, including dry and sweet wine. There is also a selection of meads, craft beer and seltzer. Maldonado explained that they have every price range from the teens to a couple hundred dollars.

For those curious about tasting a very fine wine, there is a tasting flight that highlights luxury styles. Also, each month the Maldonados host a tasting event in which they dive even further into the stories of some of the upscale bottles.

“We wanted to provide an upscale experience with the wines that we’ve come to love and with wine that we usually would sell by the bottle,” she said.

Jonathan added, “We provide an exceptional experience where guests can not only enjoy classic wines from very popular regions, but they are also introduced to esoteric wines from some of the most uncommon and sometimes forgotten parts of the world. All in all, we thoroughly enjoy educating and helping our guests navigate the immense and exciting world of wine in a comfortable and relaxing environment.”

To add to the experience, the Maldonados have invested in special glassware that’s exclusive for the luxury wine that they serve each day. It truly is a special occasion, considering many of the bottles that are showcased are made in very small batches.

There are also monthly trivia and wine tasting nights, and the Art of Wine holds private functions.



For those who would prefer to enjoy wine in the comfort of home, there is plenty to purchase, and there’s a wine club that is free to join, and members get a wine box four times a year. Each box is unique for each member.

“If you get wine from us, it’s not just pick up the bottles, there’s a whole package,” she said. Of course, just like the experience of tasting on premises, the wine box comes with wine maps and descriptions about each bottle.

So, whether at home or at the Art of Wine, one is sure to immerse in wonderful vino.

The Art of Wine is open Sunday-Wednesday, 11 a.m.-7 p.m., and Thursday-Saturday, 11 a.m.-8 p.m.