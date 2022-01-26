Judi Dench, Dan Stevens star in ‘Blithe Spirit’

“Monday Movies on Main” will feature the Cottonwood premiere of “Blithe Spirit” on Jan. 31 at 7 p.m. at Old Town Center for the Arts in partnership with Sedona International Film Festival.

“Blithe Spirit” — based on a play by Noël Coward — features an all-star, award-winning ensemble cast, including Judi Dench, Dan Stevens, Leslie Mann and Isla Fisher.

True love never dies.

Best-selling crime novelist Charles (Dan Stevens) is struggling with catastrophic writer’s block and a stressful deadline for his first screenplay. His picture-perfect second wife Ruth (Isla Fisher) is doing her best to keep him focused in the hope of fulfilling her dream of heading to Hollywood.

Charles’ desperate search for inspiration leads him to invite Madame Arcati (Judi Dench), a medium recently exposed as a fraud, to perform a séance in their home.

They all get more than they bargained for when Arcati accidentally summons the spirit of his deceased first wife: the fiery and jealous Elvira (Leslie Mann), who embarks on a mission to kill Charles so she can spend eternity with him which leads to an increasingly comical and deadly love triangle.

Tickets are $12 general admission and $9 for Film Festival members and $10 for students. Movie concessions will be available, including beer, wine, soft drinks, water, popcorn and a selection of movie candy.

For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Tickets can also be ordered in advance online at www.SedonaFilmFestival.org.

Because of limited seating, mentioned above, SIFF and OTCA recommend purchasing advanced tickets. Please call 928-282-1177 day of show to check ticket availability for door sales. The Old Town Center for the Arts is located at 633 N. Fifth St. (just off Main) in Cottonwood.

Information provided by SIFF.