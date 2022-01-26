Masks, testing, vaccinations all free in coming days

VERDE VALLEY - With the Omicron variant pinpointed as the cause of a current uptick in COVID-19 cases, there are several portals for finding COVID-19 testing locations and vaccination locations around the area. Check AZDHS.gov for dashboards and other information.

According to the Arizona Department of Health Services, those who are not vaccinated are 17.5 times more likely to be hospitalized with COVID-19.

“We regularly tell Arizonans that COVID-19 vaccines dramatically reduce the risk of severe illness and death, along with reducing the chances that you will get infected,” AZDHS Assistant Director Jessica Rigler stated in the department blog. “Adding a rate for hospitalization provides even stronger evidence for this protection.”

The White House announced plans to make 400 million N95 masks available to all for free. According to Yavapai County Community Health Services, free masks will start to be available at pharmacies and community health centers later this week, and the program is expected to be fully up and running by early February.

Cottonwood continues to have free testing Tuesdays and Thursdays through Feb. 1 from 10 a.m. to noon. Drive up at the Cottonwood Fire Station, 199 S. Sixth St. Rapid test drive through testing is set up at the entrance of the parking lot off East Aspen Street and exiting onto South Sixth Street.

You are asked to wear a mask at all testing sites and that you only come to be tested if you are symptomatic or have been recently exposed to COVID-19.

Prescott Valley Date will also have free COVID Testing this week Wednesday-Friday, and Monday-Friday in following weeks from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. at Humboldt Unified School District Office, 6411 N. Robert Road, Prescott Valley.

Monday YCCHS reported 836 new COVID-19 cases and five related deaths since Jan. 21. The county has tested 129,343 residents for COVID-19 in the past six months, an increase of about 1,600 in the past week, and there have been 42.700 positive cases and 1,039 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic.

Yavapai Regional Medical Center reported 65 COVID patients, Verde Valley Medical Center reported 27 patients, and the VA four patients.

Since May 21, 2021, there have been 21,064 cases in the county, 80% of which were in patients who were not vaccinated.

According to YCCHS, the county’s transmission rate is 30.3%, 959 positive cases per 100,000 residents.

AZDHS recently added the pandemic as its fifth priority to its previously released Arizona Health Improvement Plan as AzHIP “Pandemic Recovery and Resiliency Plan.”

“Understanding the COVID-19 pandemic continues to impact all Arizonans, the plan identifies strategies to both strengthen response to current stressors and wide-ranging impacts of COVID-19 as well as for future impacts we may face,” AZDHS Chief Strategy Officer Carla Berg stated in the department blog. “This plan address public health and health systems infrastructure and supports local partners to mobilize communities for improved health resilience of Arizona children and adults.”