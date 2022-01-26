Michael Johnson & the Denim Brigade rock Sound Bites Jan. 28

Another fabulous act comes to Sound Bites Grill in Uptown Sedona Saturday, Jan. 28, from 6 to 9 p.m.

Consummate performer and national touring artist Michael Johnson rocks the night away, accompanied by local musicians Patrick Ki on guitar, Adriel Zang-Perrault on percussion and Marcus Vann on bass.

This folk-rock ensemble of gifted professional entertainers that call themselves The Denim Brigade will take you on a magic carpet ride through classics by James Taylor, Paul Simon, Kenny Logins and more, flavored by their unique inimitable style.

Johnson is a Berklee-educated musician and touring recording artist formerly based in Las Vegas. He performed with many national symphonies and in pop & rock concerts, including shows with Cheap Trick and other famous acts. He is also a composer and recording artist now completing his new album, “Exploring the Open.”

Vann has toured internationally and has played with several international artists including Paul Shaffer (Late Night with David Letterman), and The Righteous Brothers. His command of the bass is impressive, and he keeps it deep and funky.

Ki is a long-time Sedona-based musician and a virtuoso on the guitar and ukulele. Educated at the Berklee School of Music and The Musician’s Institute, two of the nation’s finest guitar schools, Ki is a longtime local standout in the Sedona music scene.

Zang-Perrault is a drummer, songwriter, producer, and singer based in Sedona Arizona. He graduated from NSAA in 2008 and has made music ever since.

Sound Bites Grill is located at 101 N. SR 89A, Sedona. Please call 928-282-2713 for more information.

This Week’s Schedule

On Wednesday, Jan. 26, from 5 to 7 p.m., it’s Wineaux Wednesday, presided over by local favorite Patrick Ki on ukulele and guitar. A consummate professional, Ki creates the perfect backdrop for an evening of great dining paired with fine wine tasting.

On Thursday, Jan. 27, from 6 to 9 p.m., it’s “Chill on the Hill” featuring the talented Eric Miller, with Adrial Zang on percussion. Both Zang and Miller are seasoned professionals that truly enjoy sharing a stage. The music they play is all about chilling and staying cool no matter how hot things get.

On Saturday, Jan. 29, it’s the Eric Miller trio, featuring Eddie Barattini on drums. Eric and company rock the night away playing all the classics Baby Boomers have grown to love.

On Sunday, Jan. 30, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., it’s jazz impresario Dave Len Scott entertaining on trumpet and piano. A Las Vegas veteran with years of professional play behind him, he lays down grooves perfect for a lazy Sunday brunch with Red Rock views.