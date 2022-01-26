Obituary: James “Casey” Rooney

James “Casey” Rooney

1955 - 2022

James “Casey” Rooney, 66, suffered a hemorrhagic stroke December 22, 2021; he battled further complications and left this earth January 11, 2022. Always "surrounded by the ladies," his wife, Jodi, stepdaughter, Korah, and family friend, Jean, were at his side as he stepped into heaven.



He would say, “I made it in; it’s GREAT!”



Casey was born July 18, 1955, to John and Nancy Montgomery Rooney in Findlay, Ohio.



He is survived by his loving wife Jodi Rooney, Prescott Valley, Arizona; his step-children, Korah Winn Romkey (Michael Romkey), Iowa, and Jonas Winn (Rachel Decker), Illinois; his mother, Nancy Rooney, Findlay, Ohio; two sisters, Suzan Kinn (Charles), Martinsburg, West Virginia and Mary Flickinger, Findlay, Ohio; brothers, Christopher, (Debbie Mitchell) Cardiff-by-the Sea, California; Tim, (Sharon) Findlay, Ohio; Patrick, (Emmy), Hilton Head Island, South Carolina.



Casey is predeceased by his father, John Rooney and a younger brother, Bill, who passed at an early age. He leaves much loved grandchildren, aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews including beloved neighbors and friends.



This educated professional received his undergraduate degree from Bowling Green State University, Ohio; additionally, he received his Masters of Business Administration from the University of LaVerne, CA.



Casey had a distinguished career working for notable companies such as Rooney Builders, Sundstrand Aviation, United Technologies Carrier, and Champaign County, Illinois.



He retired in 2019 from the City of Cottonwood, Arizona, where he served as their Economic Development Director for 12 years; notably, leaving legacy work as a key champion in the revitalization of “Old Town” Cottonwood. During his career, this professional served and volunteered for numerous organizations, continuing to volunteer after he retired.



His most notable accomplishments were those of meeting people and associating with family and friends throughout the country.



He and his cherished wife, Jodi, traveled extensively throughout the world.

Wherever they traveled, they made lifelong friends.

His last stop on his journey through life was Prescott Valley, Arizona.

Casey enjoyed where he lived throughout his life and exhibited his gift of hospitality.



His wife, family and friends were always the light of his life including a particular local Christian community where he served on the Board of Trustees, Rainbow Acres, which empowers persons with developmental disabilities.



Contributions in memory of Casey Rooney can be made at www.rainbowacres.com/give or mailed to Rainbow Acres, 2120 W. Reservation Loop Rd., Camp Verde, AZ 86322-8408

Services for Casey Rooney will be held on each side of Yavapai County, AZ: Thursday, February 10, 2022 at 3:00 pm there will be a Celebration of Life at the Cottonwood Club House, 805 North Main St. Cottonwood, AZ 86326.



Saturday, February 12, 2022 at 10:00 am a Memorial Service (masks required) will be held at Emmanuel Lutheran Church, 7763 E. Long Look Dr., Prescott Valley, AZ 86314.



Later in May the Rooney family will be gathering in Ohio for a celebration of life.

Information provided by Sunrise Funeral Home, Prescott Valley.