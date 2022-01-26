Obituary: Robert (Bobby) Frank Blount

Robert (Bobby) Frank Blount

1965 - 2022

Robert Frank Blount (Bobby), age 56, succumbed after a long battle with Covid pneumonia Wednesday, January 5, 2022. Bobby was born February 9, 1965 in Taipei, Taiwan.

Bobby was preceded in death by his father, Joseph Edward Blount, Sr., brother Ernesto Angel Rojo, Jr., and nephews Juanito Edward Magana and Julian Anthony Magana.



Bobby is survived by his mother, Connie Louise Sanchez; son, Mason Atticus (April) Blount, daughter, Kaytee Kathleen Blount; brother, Joseph Edward Blount, Jr., sisters, Carrie Lynn (Ernesto) Zorrilla, Monica Marie Magana, and Maggie Josephine Lucio; grandchildren, Hunter Abraham Tudor, and Ellie Rae Tudor; and numerous nieces and nephews.



Bobby worked for 38 years in management with 13 years as the regional operations manager for Go-Wireless. Bobby lived for his children, his grandchildren and his whole family. His passion in life was the game of golf and worshiping his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.



Services were held at 11:00 am, Friday, January 14, 2022 at C3 Church, 1580 E. Fir St., Cottonwood, AZ 86326. Family and friends may leave condolences at buelerfuneralhome.com.



Information provided by Bueler Funeral Home.