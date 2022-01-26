OTCA presents ‘hip historian’ Marshall Shore

The Old Town Center for the Arts is pleased to present Marshall Shore, the ‘Hip Historian’ and Special Guests, for an evening of Arizona and Verde Valley obscure, and fascinating history and trivia, Saturday, Jan. 29, at 7 p.m.

Marshall Shore’s passion is uncovering the weird, the wonderful, and the obscure treasures from our past: the semi-forgotten people, places, and events that have made us who we are today. Though he is credited as the “Best Phoenix Historian,” Marshall has gone on to explore the state of Arizona to learn more about the people, places and events that have shaped the Arizona landscape.

For his public appearances Marshall uses storytelling magic, found film footage, old photographs, ephemera, and artifacts to bring our state’s heritage to life in entertaining and educational presentations. In addition to some fascinating local history trivia, this special event at Old Town Center for the Arts will feature stories about movies filmed here in our local Verde Valley / Sedona area.

Joining Marshall Shore will be special guests and Verde Valley Film and History experts Phil Moyer, John Conway and Clancy Sage.

If You Go ... • Who: Marshall Shore – The ‘Hip Historian’ and Special Guests • When: Jan. 29, 7 p.m. • Where: Old Town Center for the Arts, Fifth Street & Main, Cottonwood • More Info: OldTownCenter.org, 928-634-0940

Phil Moyer is a past president of the Verde Valley Chamber of Commerce. Starting as an actor in the 1970s, Moyer has been an established producer in the Arizona film and TV community since 1990, both behind and in front of the camera. He founded the Sedona-Verde Valley Film Commission and was instrumental in attracting major studio films such as, “Starman”’ “Midnight Run” and “Dudes.”

John Conway moved to Sedona as a boy in 1963. His main career was with Sedona Fire, retiring as assistant chief in 1999. John was bitten by the movie bug while watching MGM film “The Rounders” in Sedona in 1964. John is the cofounder of the Sedona Film Commission, chartered with promoting the Verde Valley as a film location.

Clancy Sage grew up in Yonkers, New York, and graduated from Arizona State University with a B.S. in anthropology, a double minor in American history and sociology and a secondary education certificate. Sage worked for both IBM and Siemens in Human Resources retiring from Siemens in 2009 as senior director of Human Resources at the corporate headquarters in New York City. She moved to Sedona in June 2010 at first volunteering at the Humane Society and now dedicating her time to the Sedona Historical Society.

Come enjoy and evening of film lore and things you didn’t know about our local history, with Marshall Shore and a cast of local film experts.

Tickets are available online at ShowTix4U.com or in Cottonwood at Mysterium. In Sedona, you can find tickets at The Mary D. Fisher Theater. For ticket prices and more information about these and other upcoming events, visit OldTownCenter.org, or call Elena Bullard at 928-634-0940.