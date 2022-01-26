Release party planned for children’s book featuring Sedona

The Dragon’s Den is hosting a book-release party for a children’s picture book, “A Trust Poem,” written by Sedonan Zack Martin and illustrated by Brittany Larson (aka Sundance).

The event is scheduled for Feb. 2 at 2:22 p.m.

“Many of the sights within the book feature Sedona landscapes and hot spots that people in the Verde Valley may have visited or be familiar with,” Larson said.

Both will be at the party signing the first 111 books. The purpose of the book is to “plant seeds of peace, unity and positivity.”

Each page of the 32-page book contains a hidden raven and butterfly for readers to find. Larson said her illustrations are a love letter to the enchantment and mystery of Sedona.

The Dragon’s Den is at 2370 SR 89A, Unit 5, Sedona.