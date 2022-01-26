SAC calling for member artists ahead of annual exhibit

Sedona Arts Center member artists of all levels, working in all media are invited to enter into the 41st annual Juried Members Exhibition & Sale.



Entries are due Feb. 4, with notification of acceptance made Feb. 11. Take-in of art will be Feb. 25, 9 a.m.-noon in the Special Exhibition Gallery.

All artwork must be marked on the back or bottom with artist’s name and title of the piece. There is a $15 non-refundable entry fee per art piece submitted. Up to three pieces per artist can be submitted.

Awards will be announced virtually by email and on social media.

Take-down and pick-up will be April 1 or April 2, 9 a.m.-noon.

Current membership with the Sedona Arts Center is required and can be purchased at the time of entry. (Call the membership team at 928-282-3809 or visit SedonaArtsCenter.org to purchase one). All artwork must be original by the artist, completed within the last two years and must be for sale.

Works previously exhibited at the Sedona Arts Center are not eligible for the exhibition. Wall art must be properly wired ready for hanging upon delivery. Wall art including frame or outside dimensions of wall hangings, cannot exceed 1,280 square inches (any combination of height x width). 2D and 3D actual work should not exceed 10 feet tall by 6 feet wide.

Sedona Arts Center is one of Northern Arizona’s most well-established cultural organizations and serves as the creative heart of Sedona. Founded in 1958, the nonprofit organization is based at the Art Barn in Uptown and offers year-round classes, exhibitions, festivals, and cultural events that enhance the creative life of the Verde Valley. The Center’s Art Gallery promotes the original works of over 100 local and regional artists and regularly offers special assistance for collectors and art buyers, offers private studio visits, and fosters hundreds of arts education opportunities each year.