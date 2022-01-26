Sedona Film Fest presents ‘A Taste of Hunger’ premiere Jan. 28-Feb. 2

The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present the Northern Arizona premiere of romantic drama “A Taste of Hunger” showing Jan. 28-Feb. 2 at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre.

A power couple within the Danish gourmet scene run the popular restaurant Malus in Copenhagen. The couple is willing to sacrifice everything to achieve their dream — getting the coveted Michelin star.

Maggie and Carsten love each other, they have two wonderful children and run their own gourmet restaurant; Malus. They want it all. And they have it all. Almost. They are missing the coveted Michelin Star. It has been their dream, on which they gambled everything to win.

One day Carsten receives a letter saying that his wife loves somebody else. But who sent the letter and why?

In their continuous passion and pursuit for the ultimate recognition, they forget that the meals of life are best enjoyed together.

Showtimes will be 4 p.m. on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, Jan. 28, 29 and 30; and 7 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, Jan. 31, Feb. 1 and 2.





Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. SR 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit SedonaFilmFestival.org.

