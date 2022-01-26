Socks & Undies Comedy Show comes to Cottonwood

Comedian Elvis Ali has a novel way of bringing in donations for local shelters. Instead of paying a cover to see his show, the audience is requested to bring new socks and underwear to be distributed to those experiencing homelessness.

Ali comes to Cottonwood Jan. 29 to perform at the Calavera, 747 S. Main St., at 6 p.m. There will be adult language in use, so the show will be in a separate dining room.

It’s not just about undies, either.

“We have a donation bin set up in the foyer to collect new undergarments, hygiene products, baby food, diapers; and gently used blankets, jackets, hats, gloves, hoodies, and backpacks,” Ali said. “Items will be distributed to the unsheltered.”

A native of present-day Bosnia, Ali has performed at more than 100 homeless shelters across the country, traveling to 48 states to practice his guerrilla style of comedy.

That started when he was touring in 2015 and had stopped to see Graceland Mansion near Memphis. This was in the middle of a severe thunderstorm with tornado warnings. Traveling south, he took shelter at a Salvation Army site in Tupelo, Mississippi. While waiting out the storm, he performed a set for those in the shelter, and was moved by the experience.

He often performs in unusual locations (Denny’s, anyone?), but began making homeless shelters a regular part of his performance schedule a couple years later.

The donation bin is already set up at Calavera for those who want to drop off items before Saturday.