Vismaya presents one-woman show at Fisher

The Mary D. Fisher Theatre presents “Songs from My Red Suitcase,” a live multimedia one-woman show, featuring Ingrid Hagelberg “Vismaya” on Saturday, Jan. 29, at 7 p.m.

Ingrid presented her one-woman show seven years ago at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre, but this show, will share new songs and stories from her recent adventures as an international jazz/cabaret artist.

Many years ago, Hagelberg, a native Swede, came to the United States from Europe, with dreams of becoming a singer and performer. Prior to owning her red suitcase, she traveled lightly, arriving at LAX with her backpack stuffed with high hopes and big dreams.

Hagelberg was contracted to headline in John Van Drutten’s Broadway hit, “I Remember Mama,” a play about a Norwegian immigrant family during the early 1900s. Playing ‘Mama’ earned her the Glendale Center Theatre Best Actress Award.

After traveling the world, recording three CDs, and performing in top venues in Tokyo, Paris, LA, Warsaw and Frankfurt, she landed in Sedona. In 2010, she released her album, Songs from My Red Suitcase, which delivers a fine selection of autobiographical songs. Her current multimedia stage show is comprised of a well-paced, delightful monologue with projected visuals and musical interludes, with original songs from her albums and some additional gems. The whole package magically draws you into Ingrid’s personal journey. It is laced with subtle humor and emotional depth. She presents all of it masterfully in a style uniquely her own.

Hagelberg takes you on a trip down memory lane all the way back to her dreams and aspirations as a 5-year-old girl. She exposes her initial fears, insecurities, and vulnerabilities, which heretofore have remained hidden deep within her soul, and by symbolic extension, in her well-traveled, red suitcase. Being exceedingly courageous and adventurous, she was able to pull it off from the moment she left home for Paris as a naive 18 year old. Ultimately, Ingrid’s exquisitely personal journey has been one of discovery and creative breakthrough that came, against the odds, from setting powerful intentions.

Her loving embrace of her audience aims to inspire you to listen to your own inner voice and follow your dreams, and then to respond courageously by entering into the unknown, in spite of your doubts and fears. In all, Ingrid’s story is one of jumping exuberantly into the unknown, not just once, but many times over. She invites you to come to the Mary D. Fisher Theatre to enjoy an intimate evening of storytelling and song. It is sure to warm your heart. You will leave the theatre with a sense of inspiration and appreciation, knowing that dreams can come true.

Tickets are $25 in advance and $30 at the door. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177 or to order online, visit www.SedonaFilmFestival.org. You may also purchase tickets at the Sedona Film Festival office and Mary D. Fisher Theatre, located at 2030 W. SR 89A, in West Sedona.

Information provided by SIFF.