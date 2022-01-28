OFFERS
Motorists in critical condition after multi-vehicle crash

The collision on SR 260 near Rio Mesa caused several injuries and involved multiple vehicles. (Photos courtesy CPD)

The collision on SR 260 near Rio Mesa caused several injuries and involved multiple vehicles. (Photos courtesy CPD)

Originally Published: January 28, 2022 4:56 p.m.

COTTONWOOD – At least four vehicles were involved in a collision near Walmart Friday afternoon that resulted in several injuries and required multiple helicopters. The incident closed a stretch of State Route 260 near Rio Mesa Drive for about half an hour.

According to Cottonwood Police Department, two people were ejected in the collision, including a baby in a car seat. Both were in critical condition and flown the Flagstaff Medical Center, according CPD spokesman Sgt. Chad Sinn.

A child in another vehicle was transported to a hospital via ground ambulance with a possible broken arm.

The Department of Public Safety helped CPD at the accident site. More information is pending.

News