Motorists in critical condition after multi-vehicle crash

COTTONWOOD – At least four vehicles were involved in a collision near Walmart Friday afternoon that resulted in several injuries and required multiple helicopters. The incident closed a stretch of State Route 260 near Rio Mesa Drive for about half an hour.

According to Cottonwood Police Department, two people were ejected in the collision, including a baby in a car seat. Both were in critical condition and flown the Flagstaff Medical Center, according CPD spokesman Sgt. Chad Sinn.

A child in another vehicle was transported to a hospital via ground ambulance with a possible broken arm.

The Department of Public Safety helped CPD at the accident site. More information is pending.