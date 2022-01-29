OFFERS
UPDATE: Driver in critical condition after 4-vehicle crash

First responders help the injured after the multi-vehicle crash Friday, Jan. 28, 2022. (Verde Independent/Vyto Starinskas)

First responders help the injured after the multi-vehicle crash Friday, Jan. 28, 2022. (Verde Independent/Vyto Starinskas)

Originally Published: January 29, 2022 2:15 p.m.

Updated as of Saturday, January 29, 2022 2:15 PM

COTTONWOOD - A child involved in Friday's major collision on State Route 260 in front of Walmart is now said to have suffered injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening.

The child, who had been in a car seat, was ejected along with the driver., according to the Cottonwood Police Department. The child was initially believed to be critical. Both were flown to the trauma unit at Flagstaff Medical Center. The driver was last reported to be in critical condition, but the child's status was upgraded.

The collision, which involved at least four vehicles, was reported at 3:18 p.m. The cause is still under investigation.

According to CPD, the collision was reported as a rollover at the SR 260 intersection of Rodeo Drive. It is unknown if impairment was a factor.

Another child, a passenger in another vehicle, was transported to Verde Valley Medical Center with an injury not considered life-threatening.

As the road was cleared for helicopter landing, traffic backed up on both sides of the heavily used area.

(Verde Independent/Vyto Starinskas)

