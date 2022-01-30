Obituary: Alice B. Aspeitia

Alice B. Aspeitia

1939 - 2022

Alice B. Aspeitia, 82 of Cottonwood, Arizona, passed away on January 17, 2022. She was born and raised in Clarkdale, Arizona to Francisco and Josefa Sanchez on June 23, 1939.



Alice was a homemaker until 1983. She then worked at Copper Strand Resident Care home, then went to hospitality at Los Abrigados and retired at the age of 65.



Alice was preceded in death by her husband Alfonso Aspeitia and daughter Adelina A. Aspeitia. She was the matriarch of her family and is survived by her seven children: sons Alfonso A. Aspeitia Jr. (Cindi) of Cottonwood and Albert A. Aspeitia of Mesa, daughters Alicia A. Wixom of Cottonwood, Alma A. West (Mark) of Cottonwood, Annette A. Aspeitia of Santa Paula, CA, Annabel A. Stifle (Don) of Prescott Valley and Audra A. White of Cottonwood; nine grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren.



She enjoyed being surrounded by her family and is deeply loved and missed. Services have been held.



