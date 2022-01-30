Obituary: Alice B. Aspeitia
Alice B. Aspeitia
1939 - 2022
Alice B. Aspeitia, 82 of Cottonwood, Arizona, passed away on January 17, 2022. She was born and raised in Clarkdale, Arizona to Francisco and Josefa Sanchez on June 23, 1939.
Alice was a homemaker until 1983. She then worked at Copper Strand Resident Care home, then went to hospitality at Los Abrigados and retired at the age of 65.
Alice was preceded in death by her husband Alfonso Aspeitia and daughter Adelina A. Aspeitia. She was the matriarch of her family and is survived by her seven children: sons Alfonso A. Aspeitia Jr. (Cindi) of Cottonwood and Albert A. Aspeitia of Mesa, daughters Alicia A. Wixom of Cottonwood, Alma A. West (Mark) of Cottonwood, Annette A. Aspeitia of Santa Paula, CA, Annabel A. Stifle (Don) of Prescott Valley and Audra A. White of Cottonwood; nine grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren.
She enjoyed being surrounded by her family and is deeply loved and missed. Services have been held.
An online guestbook is available to sign at www.westcottfuneralhome.com.
Information provided by the Funeral Home.
- Motorists in critical condition after multi-vehicle crash
- Man arrested after fatal hit-and-run in Cornville
- 1 hurt in Mingus Ave. rollover
- YCSO identifies victim of Cornville hit-and-run fatality
- Clarkdale dam removal plugs kayak run
- CV woman in court on theft charges
- Officials eject all Mingus fans during soccer game
- Cottonwood Schools turn to community to stay open
- County turns back cannabis plan, OKs winery expansion
- UPDATE: Driver in critical condition after 4-vehicle crash
- Motorists in critical condition after multi-vehicle crash
- Man arrested after fatal hit-and-run in Cornville
- Camp Verde detective hired to be chief for northern California tribal police
- Officials eject all Mingus fans during soccer game
- Mobile Home Depot opens in Cottonwood
- Cottonwood Police investigate drive-by shooting, reward offered
- 1 hurt in Mingus Ave. rollover
- Cottonwood Schools turn to community to stay open
- YCSO identifies victim of Cornville hit-and-run fatality
- Hundreds of homes, apartments going up in Cottonwood, Clarkdale
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: