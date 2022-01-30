OFFERS
Sun, Jan. 30
Obituary: Kenneth 'Tony' Thomas Jr.

Kenneth ‘Tony’ Thomas Jr.

Kenneth ‘Tony’ Thomas Jr.

Originally Published: January 30, 2022 12:05 a.m.

Kenneth ‘Tony’ Thomas Jr.

1964 - 2022

Kenneth (Tony) Thomas, Jr. born in Richmond, Virginia, November 24, 1964 passed away January 23, 2022, in Camp Verde, Arizona after a long battle with lung cancer.

He is survived by his father, Kenneth A. Thomas, Sr. (Pat), his mother Janice Hendricks Rauh (John), sister, Sharon Lee Thomas, daughter Courtney E. Thomas, as well as numerous cousins and nephews.

Tony grew up in the Richmond, Virginia area. During his working career, he traveled to many states. He fell in love with the state of Arizona. About twenty years ago, Tony left Virginia and made Arizona his permanent home in the Sedona and Camp Verde areas. In his spare time, he enjoyed gardening, art and studying Arizona history, early culture and landscapes.

The family is thankful for the many caregivers; especially Lucia Spence and the staff at Haven Assisted Living Center, in Camp Verde, AZ. and Debbie with the Arizona Life Hospice and her entire team, as well as Margaret Frey and her staff at Ranch Sedona RV Park in Sedona, AZ.

Information provided by David’s Desert Chapel, Wickenburg, AZ.

