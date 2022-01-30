Verde Search & Rescue volunteer dies in Texas accident

PRESCOTT – Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office volunteer Michael Campbell died in a motorcycle accident in Longview, Texas, Jan. 3 while traveling to Texas from Cottonwood to visit his family, according to a news release.

A member of Verde Search and Rescue, Campbell was also well known in units from Maricopa, Coconino and Mojave counties. He joined Verde Search and Rescue at the beginning of 2003 and was immediately included in the Hasty Team, which was, at that time, a small, six-person, special sub-element of VSAR.

Campbell taught wilderness survival programs to search and rescue units in Maricopa and Mojave counties, and at numerous search and rescue conferences in Heber. In 2017 he became certified as an instructor/evaluator and was instrumental in the training and evaluation of survival instructors for the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Jeep Posse, 4x4 Unit, and the Off Highway Vehicle Unit. He was an instructor in Survival and Wilderness Safety at the YCSO SAR Basic academies for over a decade.

“I am deeply saddened to learn of Michael’s death. He was an invaluable member of the Auxiliary Force in so many ways. He cannot be replaced,” Sheriff David Rhodes stated in the news release. “Many people don’t know that our Search and Rescue teams are made up of volunteers like Michael, who give of their time and their own resources, to save the lives of others. I cannot thank him enough for the dedication and selflessness that he has shown our community for almost 20 years.”

A life celebration was held in Sedona on Saturday, Jan. 29, hosted by his SAR companions from Verde Search and Rescue.

Campbell will receive full military honors for his interment at a national cemetery in South Dakota.

Information provided by YCSO.