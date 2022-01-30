OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons Local Smart Shopper 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives
COMMUNITY
About Us Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local State CV Bugle
OPINION
Editorials Letters Commentary Rants & Raves
SPORTS
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
Business & Economy What's Happening Outdoors
VILLAGER
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Smart Source Coupons Local Smart Shopper 928 Media Lab General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives Public Notices Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
TRUSTED NEWS LEADER FOR COTTONWOOD, CAMP VERDE & THE VERDE VALLEY
Sun, Jan. 30
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Verde Search & Rescue volunteer dies in Texas accident

Michael Campbell (Courtesy YCSO)

Michael Campbell (Courtesy YCSO)

Originally Published: January 30, 2022 9:13 a.m.

PRESCOTT – Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office volunteer Michael Campbell died in a motorcycle accident in Longview, Texas, Jan. 3 while traveling to Texas from Cottonwood to visit his family, according to a news release.

A member of Verde Search and Rescue, Campbell was also well known in units from Maricopa, Coconino and Mojave counties. He joined Verde Search and Rescue at the beginning of 2003 and was immediately included in the Hasty Team, which was, at that time, a small, six-person, special sub-element of VSAR.

Campbell taught wilderness survival programs to search and rescue units in Maricopa and Mojave counties, and at numerous search and rescue conferences in Heber. In 2017 he became certified as an instructor/evaluator and was instrumental in the training and evaluation of survival instructors for the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Jeep Posse, 4x4 Unit, and the Off Highway Vehicle Unit. He was an instructor in Survival and Wilderness Safety at the YCSO SAR Basic academies for over a decade.

“I am deeply saddened to learn of Michael’s death. He was an invaluable member of the Auxiliary Force in so many ways. He cannot be replaced,” Sheriff David Rhodes stated in the news release. “Many people don’t know that our Search and Rescue teams are made up of volunteers like Michael, who give of their time and their own resources, to save the lives of others. I cannot thank him enough for the dedication and selflessness that he has shown our community for almost 20 years.”

A life celebration was held in Sedona on Saturday, Jan. 29, hosted by his SAR companions from Verde Search and Rescue.

Campbell will receive full military honors for his interment at a national cemetery in South Dakota.

Information provided by YCSO.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News