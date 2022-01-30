Verde Valley residents scramble to get COVID tests

COTTONWOOD -- As the county experiences high transmissions of COVID-19 and test kits are harder to find, residents are looking for ways to get tested in order to keep working and seeing family members.

The Cottonwood Fire Department will continue until to test until Tuesday, Feb. 1, at their outdoor, drive-up free testing site in their parking lot. They have been testing on Tuesdays and Thursdays and Feb. 1 is their last day to test, unless they get direction from the Yavapai County Health Department to continue.

The fire department has been getting about 150 to 250 people each day.

Tuesday is the last day scheduled for the fire department testing, explained Cottonwood Fire Chief Ron Sauntman on Friday, Jan. 28. But it’s up to the Yavapai County Health Department, which supplies the test kits, whether Cottonwood Fire will continue to do testing beyond Feb. 1. His understanding that Tuesday is the last day at this point.

He was not sure if the county is getting scarce of tests, but the department was getting low on tests for their testing site. The county was able to come across with some more tests to bring to Cottonwood Fire.

Spectrum Healthcare is currently offering rapid COVID-19 tests, with results in 30 minutes, according to Sunshine Dean, BSN, RN, vice-president of business development. All testing options are offered by appointment.

“We are also able to send testing to an outside lab for individuals who are seeking a PCR test. At this time the PCR test results are being received between one and three days from the outside lab,” she said.

Spectrum Curbside Care is available at 651 Mingus Ave. in Cottonwood.

Individuals in need of a COVID test can call 877-634-7333 to schedule an appointment, which is available same day or next day in most cases.

Additionally the Spectrum’s Anywhere Care team that will come to an individual’s home for COVID-19 testing and vaccines at 1-844-whereUR for an appointment.

Northern Arizona Healthcare has partnered with Premier Lab Solutions and have two COVID-19 testing centers in Verde Valley.

The one at Verde Valley Medical Center started last Tuesday and it is open Monday-Friday from 8 a.m.–5:30 p.m. It is located in the dirt parking lot south of the main tower, said a NAH spokesperson.

There is also one in Camp Verde Medical Center (at the rear of the building) that opened yesterday. It will be open Monday–Friday from 8 a.m.-5:30 p.m.

To help ensure Americans have tests, the Biden Administration is purchasing one billion at-home, rapid COVID-19 tests to give to Americans for free.

A half-billion tests were available for order on Jan. 19 and will be mailed directly to American households.

There will be free tests available for every household, and, the initial program will allow four free tests to be requested per residential address.

CVS website that national surge in COVID-19 has led to increased demand for testing and, unfortunately, appointments are limited. Rapid test results are still available within hours, but lab test results are taking one to three days.

The CVS Pharmacy in Cottonwood was taking appointments for Molecular lab tests on Wednesday, but the appointments were six days out. They did have over-the-counter tests, but didn’t know how long they would last.

Walgreens in Cottonwood said they had some over-the-counter tests, but were sold out mid-morning Wednesday.

On Wednesday, the White House will announce that it is making 400 million “high quality,” nonsurgical N95 masks available, free of charge, at community health centers and retail pharmacies across the nation.

The pharmacies in Cottonwood posted signs stating they would have the masks when they were available.

