Judge: Arizona violates prisoners' rights with poor care
By JACQUES BILLEAUD Associated Press
Originally Published: July 2, 2022 8:40 p.m.
Most Read
- UPDATE Vehicle of missing woman found near Sedona
- Fatal shooting reported near Sedona
- Circle K shooting results in murder conviction
- Sedona Police seek missing woman
- 4 injured in mid-town crash
- Beaver Creek Golf Course, Ranch in escrow
- Cottonwood man reported missing
- Obituary: John Frederick Truett
- Rollover on Camino Real
- YCSO starts fund for deputy killed in line of duty
- UPDATE Vehicle of missing woman found near Sedona
- Fatal shooting reported near Sedona
- Search continues for missing man in Oak Creek Canyon
- UPDATE: Pipeline Fire causes evacuations near Flagstaff, arrest made
- CCSO 'transitions' hunt for Axel Brugere
- Cottonwood man reported missing
- Sedona Police seek missing woman
- Circle K shooting results in murder conviction
- Camp Verde eyes agreement with Yavapai Apache Nation for major land deal
- Beaver Creek Golf Course, Ranch in escrow
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: