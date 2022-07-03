OFFERS
VACTE students, teacher honored at SkillsUSA national event PHOTO: What’s That Smell? BC Parade grand marshal loved to serve as paramedic Archaeology Center director steps down Things to do on the Fourth of July Swimmers perform CPR after near-drowning at Red Rock Crossing Catch 22: Law enforcement seeks fugitive from June incident Page Springs Hatchery suspends fish stockings due to bacterial outbreak Top election officials in Yavapai County leave amid threats Catch-22: Law enforcement seeks Clarkdale fugitive

Obituary: Dorothy (Billie) Irene Armitage Hancock

Originally Published: July 3, 2022 1:33 a.m.

1921 - 2022

Dorothy (Billie) Irene Armitage Hancock born October 18, 1921 in San Diego, California. She came into the world as Dorothy but was known the most as Billie.

Billie attended school at Berkeley University and went on to become an X-ray technician during WWII. Billie moved to Arizona in 1950 and has lived here ever since. She was an elementary school teacher in Gilbert, Arizona, for 20 years.

She is survived by her four children each one different but each one a part of her; nine grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren who played at her feet so they could feel the essence of her soul.

She put paint to canvas and what she saw was beauty; never dark, always light.

When I look into the faces of my siblings, I see her there; I see her faith, I see kindness, I see her soul, she lived.

Services for Billie were held June 29, 2022 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Condolence and favorite memories may be shared at www.buelerfuneralhome.com

Information provided by the funeral home.

