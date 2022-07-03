Obituary: Dorothy (Billie) Irene Armitage Hancock
Dorothy (Billie) Irene Armitage Hancock
1921 - 2022
Dorothy (Billie) Irene Armitage Hancock born October 18, 1921 in San Diego, California. She came into the world as Dorothy but was known the most as Billie.
Billie attended school at Berkeley University and went on to become an X-ray technician during WWII. Billie moved to Arizona in 1950 and has lived here ever since. She was an elementary school teacher in Gilbert, Arizona, for 20 years.
She is survived by her four children each one different but each one a part of her; nine grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren who played at her feet so they could feel the essence of her soul.
She put paint to canvas and what she saw was beauty; never dark, always light.
When I look into the faces of my siblings, I see her there; I see her faith, I see kindness, I see her soul, she lived.
Services for Billie were held June 29, 2022 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
Condolence and favorite memories may be shared at www.buelerfuneralhome.com
Information provided by the funeral home.
