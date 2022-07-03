OFFERS
Sun, July 03
Obituary: Melvin Merril Jensen

Originally Published: July 3, 2022 1:44 a.m.

1935 - 2022

Melvin Merril Jensen, 87 of Camp Verde, Arizona, passed away on June 16, 2022. He was born on March 29, 1935 in Rapid City, South Dakota, to Martin Jensen and Pearl Amanda Soilday.

Melvin attended school in Flagstaff, Arizona, from K-12 and received his high school diploma. He went on to work as an operating engineer (heavy equipment) for 20 years then operated Circle K stores until retiring.

Melvin built three houses and painted landscapes.

Melvin was preceded in death by his parents Martin and Pearl and sisters Margeruite, Catherine and Dorothy. He is survived by his loving wife of 68 years, Ruth Lacey Jensen of Camp Verde; sons Melvin M. Jensen Jr. (Maria) of Peoria, Bruce E. Jensen (Babette) of Phoenix and Kenneth W. Jensen (Susan) of Camp Verde; brother James M. Jensen of Winslow; sister Marianna Gardener of Flagstaff; six grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.

A Celebration of Life will be held at Parkside Church, 401 Camp Lincoln in Camp Verde on Saturday, July 9, at 11:00 a.m.

An online guestbook is available to sign at www.westcottfuneralhome.com

Information provided by the funeral home.

