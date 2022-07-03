Obituary: Richard O. Wallner

Richard O. Wallner

1933 - 2022

Richard O. Wallner, 88, of Cottonwood, AZ passed away Sunday, June 12, 2022 at home with his wife at his side.





Richard was born on July 24, 1933 in Bruno, MN to Edwin and Adeline (Domning) Wallner.



He married Louise Sjostrand Gruber in 1973.



He was a skilled home builder and craftsman, and loved to share stories about his many rewarding experiences including early work at a steel plant, sailing on ore boats on the Great Lakes, as a carpenter on the pipeline in Alaska, and then owning his own construction business.



Richard served his country in the U.S. Army in France. He was President of the Homebuilders Association in Fairbanks and he always enjoyed volunteering his building skills at churches he attended. He loved fishing, fifth wheel travel, visiting friends and family, gardening, and mowing.





Richard was preceded in death by his parents, brothers John and Robert, and sons Michael Gruber and Scott Wallner.



He is survived by his wife Louise; daughters Michelle (Jeff) Jibben of Gilbert, AZ and Theresa (Steve) Carter of Cleburne, TX; nine grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren; brothers Gerald of Virginia, MN and Lawrence of Mesa, AZ; a sister Judith (Tom Renner) Burdick of Mound, MN; and sisters-in-law, Helga Wallner of Duluth, MN, and Arlene Wallner of Olympia, WA.



Richard was loved by many and will be greatly missed. He will always be in our hearts. Services and interment at the VA Prescott National Cemetery at a later date. Memorials may be sent to Precious Stones Preschool or Rock of Ages Lutheran Church in Sedona, AZ.



Information provided by the family.