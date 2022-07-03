OFFERS
Local Smart Shopper 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives
COMMUNITY
About Us Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local State CV Bugle
OPINION
SPORTS
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
VILLAGER
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Local Smart Shopper 928 Media Lab General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives Public Notices Worship Directory
VACTE students, teacher honored at SkillsUSA national event PHOTO: What’s That Smell? BC Parade grand marshal loved to serve as paramedic Archaeology Center director steps down Things to do on the Fourth of July Swimmers perform CPR after near-drowning at Red Rock Crossing Catch 22: Law enforcement seeks fugitive from June incident Page Springs Hatchery suspends fish stockings due to bacterial outbreak Top election officials in Yavapai County leave amid threats Catch-22: Law enforcement seeks Clarkdale fugitive

Subscribe Now
TRUSTED NEWS LEADER FOR COTTONWOOD, CAMP VERDE & THE VERDE VALLEY
Sun, July 03
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Obituary: Richard O. Wallner

Richard O. Wallner

Richard O. Wallner

Originally Published: July 3, 2022 1:47 a.m.

Richard O. Wallner

1933 - 2022

Richard O. Wallner, 88, of Cottonwood, AZ passed away Sunday, June 12, 2022 at home with his wife at his side.

Richard was born on July 24, 1933 in Bruno, MN to Edwin and Adeline (Domning) Wallner.

He married Louise Sjostrand Gruber in 1973.

He was a skilled home builder and craftsman, and loved to share stories about his many rewarding experiences including early work at a steel plant, sailing on ore boats on the Great Lakes, as a carpenter on the pipeline in Alaska, and then owning his own construction business.

Richard served his country in the U.S. Army in France. He was President of the Homebuilders Association in Fairbanks and he always enjoyed volunteering his building skills at churches he attended. He loved fishing, fifth wheel travel, visiting friends and family, gardening, and mowing.

Richard was preceded in death by his parents, brothers John and Robert, and sons Michael Gruber and Scott Wallner.

He is survived by his wife Louise; daughters Michelle (Jeff) Jibben of Gilbert, AZ and Theresa (Steve) Carter of Cleburne, TX; nine grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren; brothers Gerald of Virginia, MN and Lawrence of Mesa, AZ; a sister Judith (Tom Renner) Burdick of Mound, MN; and sisters-in-law, Helga Wallner of Duluth, MN, and Arlene Wallner of Olympia, WA.

Richard was loved by many and will be greatly missed. He will always be in our hearts. Services and interment at the VA Prescott National Cemetery at a later date. Memorials may be sent to Precious Stones Preschool or Rock of Ages Lutheran Church in Sedona, AZ.

Information provided by the family.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News