Obituary: Tessie Ruth Kennedy

Tessie Ruth Kennedy

Tessie Ruth Kennedy

Originally Published: July 3, 2022 1:31 a.m.

Tessie Ruth Kennedy

1920 - 2022

Tessie Ruth Kennedy passed away peacefully on June 10, 2022. She was born in Pittman Valley (Williams), Arizona on May 7, 1920.

Tessie is preceded in death by her husband Jim, son and daughter-in-law Roy and Margret Kennedy, two grandsons, one great-grandson, her parents Roy and Mary May Nagiller, brother Bill Nagiller, and sister Mary Ann Choate.

Tessie is survived by daughters Tessie Earlene Willson and Roberta June Henderson, nine grandchildren, 27 great-grandchildren and 23 great-great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.

Per her wishes, there will be no services.

An online guestbook is available to sign at www.westcottfuneralhome.com.

Information provided by the funeral home.

