Catch 22: YCSO still seeking elusive suspect
It’s day 4 of Yavapai Silent Witness’ Catch 22 Program. Today the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office is requesting your help in locating fugitive Michael William Burch.
Burch is wanted on a felony charge of impersonation. This charge originated from a February 2019 event in which Burch misrepresented his identity to a Yavapai County deputy to avoid being arrested on another warrant he had at the time. Burch has been eluding law enforcement on his original warrant for several years. Burch also feigned an illness to be transported to the hospital where he later evaded and hid from deputies.
Burch is described as a white male, 55 years of age, 6 feet tall, 185 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. His last known address is on Mandalay Lane in Phoenix.
If you provide information leading to Burch’s arrest, you could be eligible for up to a $1,000.00 cash reward. To earn your reward, you must call Yavapai Silent Witness at 1-800-932-3232 or submit a tip at www.yavapaisw.com. Remember all tips are anonymous and you never have to give your name.
