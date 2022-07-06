OFFERS
Local Smart Shopper 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives
COMMUNITY
About Us Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local State CV Bugle
OPINION
SPORTS
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
VILLAGER
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Local Smart Shopper 928 Media Lab General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives Public Notices Worship Directory
CVMO deputy selected for FBI Academy After resignation, Yavapai County seeking new recorder PHOTO: All American Mingus families like 4-day school week Cornville cell tower plans ‘suspended’ Getting to Know Camp Verde Town Council candidates County supervisors approve $362.7 million budget for 2022-23 Head-on crash on SR260 claims life of Vegas resident National park tourism, spending recovers from pandemic but still lags Catch 22: YCSO still seeking elusive suspect

Subscribe Now
TRUSTED NEWS LEADER FOR COTTONWOOD, CAMP VERDE & THE VERDE VALLEY
Wed, July 06
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Art in the Clark hosts ‘An Ocean of Possibilities’ exhibit
Artist reception planned July 7

‘Immersed’ by Bear Schutz. (Photograph courtesy of David Perrell)

‘Immersed’ by Bear Schutz. (Photograph courtesy of David Perrell)

Originally Published: July 6, 2022 1:28 a.m.

Art in the Clark presents “An Ocean of Possibilities” on view now through July 29 at Clark Memorial Library. This group show features water themed work from eight of the Verde Valley’s talented artists whose work varies in style and medium. So come in, hydrate, refresh, and be inspired at your local library.

Each artist uniquely shares their aquatic vision.

photo

‘Sea Nymphs Three’ by Flo Flynn. (Photograph courtesy of David Perrell)

Joanne Agostinelli is displaying classically beautiful and realistic pastels showing both scenes of the river and the element of water and its movement.

Aynade Andre captures the spirit and nature of water with great reverence using mixed media.

Christina Burke shows an elegant and ethereal water lilies on metal.

Deb Downs created the majestic and magical whale.

Shelia Edelen has brought water itself in a striking water feature.

Flo Flynn is representing with her uniquely narrative and amusing painting style.

Marsha Foutz is showcasing her playful, insightful, one of a kind ceramic versions of chess and tic-tac-toe games.

Bear Schutz is exhibiting his otherworldly dream-scape oil paintings and ceramics.

Collectively this show has something for every art lover and like “the ocean stirs the heart, inspires imagination, and brings joy to the soul.” (Robert Wyland)

An after-hours Artist Reception will be held on Thursday, July 7, from 5:30 to 7 p.m. in Clark Memorial Library. Meet the artists and celebrate the seas. Who knows what the tide will wash in? Library events are free and open to the public.

“Oceans of Possibilities,” the national summer reading theme, is flowing at Clark Memorial Library with beautiful art, music, programs, classes, and resources.

Visit the library at 39 N. Ninth St. (in the Clarkdale Town Center) during regular library hours, Monday through Thursday 1-5:30 p.m. and Friday 8 a.m.-noon.

For more on Art in the Clark exhibits, go to the Friends of Clark Memorial Library website at friendsofcml.org/art. For more information about Clark Memorial Library visit ycfld.gov/clarkdale or call the library at 928-634-5423.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News