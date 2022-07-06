Art in the Clark hosts ‘An Ocean of Possibilities’ exhibit

Art in the Clark presents “An Ocean of Possibilities” on view now through July 29 at Clark Memorial Library. This group show features water themed work from eight of the Verde Valley’s talented artists whose work varies in style and medium. So come in, hydrate, refresh, and be inspired at your local library.

Each artist uniquely shares their aquatic vision.

Joanne Agostinelli is displaying classically beautiful and realistic pastels showing both scenes of the river and the element of water and its movement.

Aynade Andre captures the spirit and nature of water with great reverence using mixed media.

Christina Burke shows an elegant and ethereal water lilies on metal.

Deb Downs created the majestic and magical whale.

Shelia Edelen has brought water itself in a striking water feature.

Flo Flynn is representing with her uniquely narrative and amusing painting style.

Marsha Foutz is showcasing her playful, insightful, one of a kind ceramic versions of chess and tic-tac-toe games.

Bear Schutz is exhibiting his otherworldly dream-scape oil paintings and ceramics.

Collectively this show has something for every art lover and like “the ocean stirs the heart, inspires imagination, and brings joy to the soul.” (Robert Wyland)

An after-hours Artist Reception will be held on Thursday, July 7, from 5:30 to 7 p.m. in Clark Memorial Library. Meet the artists and celebrate the seas. Who knows what the tide will wash in? Library events are free and open to the public.

“Oceans of Possibilities,” the national summer reading theme, is flowing at Clark Memorial Library with beautiful art, music, programs, classes, and resources.

Visit the library at 39 N. Ninth St. (in the Clarkdale Town Center) during regular library hours, Monday through Thursday 1-5:30 p.m. and Friday 8 a.m.-noon.

For more on Art in the Clark exhibits, go to the Friends of Clark Memorial Library website at friendsofcml.org/art. For more information about Clark Memorial Library visit ycfld.gov/clarkdale or call the library at 928-634-5423.