Letter: Transparency and accountability are dirty words

Originally Published: July 6, 2022 12:51 a.m.

Editor:

Three years ago Northern Arizona Healthcare (NAH) , in a press release, stated that NAH has allocated $300 million towards the renovation of the Flagstaff Hospital, The Verde Valley Medical Center and 33 outpatient ambulatory sites located in Flagstaff, Cottonwood, Sedona and Camp Verde. The CEO of NAH said, “we need to bring our services more to the community than centralized locations. We need to be accessible and convenient to our communities.”

Today NAH is moving forward with a new plan to relocate the entire Flagstaff facility at a cost of close to $1 BILLION dollars. There are many in Flagstaff who think this is a very bad idea. I have not spoken to anyone that thinks this makes sense. Several of us have requested copies of the studies NAH has done that would explain their decision. We have been ignored. They seem surprised that anyone in the community would question their management of our community hospital. Transparency and accountability are dirty words at NAH.

So what about VVMC and the other sites? What happened to getting closer to their communities? I doubt that there will be much money left for their needs. You would think that NAH would be using their resources to improve patient satisfaction and employee morale. Building shiny new facilities does not ensure quality, affordable healthcare. Let them know.

Joe Nackard

Cornville

