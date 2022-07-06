OFFERS
Wed, July 06
Police nab suspect wanted in Catch 22

Jose Alvarez

Originally Published: July 6, 2022 8:18 p.m.

PRESCOTT - The day his picture was circulated around Yavapai County, the suspect in an aggravated assault was arrested.

Jose Luis Alvarez was the "Day 2" subject of the Yavapai Silent Witness program Catch 22. Saturday, the Prescott Police Department received information that he was staying at an address in Prescott. A short time later, Prescott Police Officers located him in the 600 block of Lincoln Avenue. They contacted Alvarez and took him into custody without incident, according to YSW.

Alvarez was wanted on charges pending from an incident in Chino Valley in which he is accused of choking a female victim almost to the point of unconsciousness. Alvarez is now in the Yavapai County Jail.

