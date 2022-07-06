Sedona Film Fest presents ‘Brian and Charles’

The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present the Northern Arizona premiere of ‘Brian and Charles’ showing July 8-13 at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre.

Brian is a lonely inventor who lives in a remote valley in North Wales. On the surface, this loneliness doesn’t appear to bother him, and he spends most of his reclusive life in his dilapidated workshop constructing bizarre objects nobody wants.

Then one day, Brian builds a robot. Made out of an old washing machine and a battered mannequin head, the 7ft tall machine is a peculiar construction resembling a creaky old man. After it initially fails to activate, Brian returns home one dark and stormy evening to discover that Charles is not only working but has surpassed all expectations. It’s a walking, talking lifeform with the mannerisms of an inquisitive child, keen to know about its surroundings and how everything works.

Initially, Brian and Charles have a great time together, the robot being the perfect antidote to Brian’s loneliness. However, as their relationship develops, things become strained. Charles, like a child growing up, desires independence and becomes obsessed with seeing the world. But Brian is resistant to share his robot with the outside world. He’s reluctant to even let Charles outside, and makes it clear from the off-set that it’s a dangerous world out there.

‘Brian and Charles’ will be shown at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre July 8-13. Showtimes will be 4 pm. on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, July 8, 9 and 10; and 7 pm. on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, July and 11, 12 and 13.

Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit: SedonaFilmFestival.org.

Information provided by SIFF.