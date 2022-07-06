Sedona Film Fest presents ‘Dreaming Walls’

The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present the Northern Arizona premiere of the award-winning documentary “Dreaming Walls: Inside the Chelsea Hotel” showing July 11-14 at the Alice Gill-Sheldon Theatre.

From executive producers Martin Scorsese and Lori Cheatle comes “Dreaming Walls: Inside the Chelsea Hotel”.

The legendary Chelsea Hotel, an icon of 1960s counterculture and a haven for famous artists and intellectuals including Patti Smith, Janis Joplin and the superstars of Warhol’s Factory, is under renovation. Soon it will reopen to the public as one of New York’s most fashionable luxury hotels.

Dozens of long-term residents, most in their later years, have lived amidst the scaffolding and constant construction for close to a decade.

Against this chaotic backdrop, “Dreaming Walls” takes us through the hotel’s storied halls, exploring its living body and the bohemian origins that contributed to its mythical stature. Its residents and the walls themselves now face a turning point in their common history.

“Dreaming Walls” will open the back door of the Chelsea Hotel for you. We hope you will enjoy your stay!

Showtimes will be 6:30 pm on Monday and Thursday, July 11 and 14; and 3:30 pm on Tuesday and Wednesday, July 12 and 13.

Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit: SedonaFilmFestival.org.

Information provided by SIFF.