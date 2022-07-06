Sedona Film Fest presents ‘Fourth of July’ movie

The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present the Northern Arizona premiere of “Fourth of July” showing July 8-13 at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre.

A recovering alcoholic and jazz pianist in NYC confronts his acerbic family during their annual Fourth of July vacation in ‘Fourth of July’ — a new comedy directed by Louis C.K.

Jeff, a recovering alcoholic, is a jazz pianist living in New York City with his loving wife, Beth. He often finds himself rifled with anxiety, which he manages with the help of his therapist (Louis C.K.) and AA sponsor, Bill. Having been sober for 2 years, Bill introduces Jeff to a sponsee of his own, Bobby, a musician as well.

Jeff unexpectedly learns that Beth has given up on the prospect of having children due to Jeff’s overwhelming and crippling anxiety. At the encouragement of his therapist, Jeff travels to his family’s annual Fourth of July vacation to confront his parents, who he deems the root of his anxiety.

‘Fourth of July’ will be shown at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre July 8-13. Showtimes will be 7 pm. on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, July 8, 9 and 10; and 4 pm on Monday and Wednesday, July and 11 and 13.

Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit: SedonaFilmFestival.org.

Submitted by SIFF.