Sedona Film Festival presents ‘Big Wave Guardians’

The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present the Northern Arizona one-day-only premiere of “Big Wave Guardians: First Responders of the Sea” on Thursday, July 14, at 4 and 7 pm at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre.

“Big Wave Guardians” highlights dramatic stories of Hawaii’s big wave guardians — some of the world’s best athletes, first responders and surfers, who risk their lives in the world’s most dangerous waves while deploying innovative water safety techniques previously unimagined.

Hawaii’s North Shore is the world’s most dangerous 7-mile stretch of beach. Massive swells, life-and-death rescues, and “the best job in the world” — yet often the most hazardous one — is the compelling drama of Hawaii’s big wave guardians.

Tickets are $12 general admission or $9 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit: SedonaFilmFestival.org.

