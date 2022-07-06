Sedona Youth Theatre returns to library this summer

Back by popular demand after a two-year hiatus, Sedona Youth Theatre returns to Sedona Public Library.

This nine-day intensive workshop, taught by Shondra Jepperson and Dev Ross, will again bring theatrical and musical youth together as it’s done every July for the past 13 years. Registration is open for teens and younger ‘tweens, ages 11 through 18, and the workshop is completely free of charge thanks to a generous grant from the Friends of the Sedona Library.

Over the course of 15 hours, participants will explore acting and music through theatre games, writing and performing original sketches, vocal exercises, and music. The kids will have the opportunity to learn techniques from the two award-winning professionals who work in their fields as actors, writers, musicians, and singers.

The classes will be held at the Library in the Si Birch Community Room as follows: Tuesday, July 12, 3-4:30 p.m.; July 13-15, 1-2:30 p.m.; July 19-21, 1-2:30 p.m.; and July 22, 12:30 to 2 p.m. The student performance is on Saturday, July 23, 2-4:30 p.m. The show is also in the Community Room and is open to the public. It is always a summer-time favorite!

Jan Marc Quisumbing, program and marketing coordinator, is excited about having the Sedona Youth Theatre Workshop return, and proud to note that the Friends of the Sedona Library will again fund this important summer program.

“Because of the Friends’ support, this fun opportunity for kids is tuition-free,” Quisumbing said. Funding like this, he explained, helps the Library do extraordinary things like a performing arts workshop. “We are truly grateful.”

Shondra and Dev are part of the extraordinary. They are a team who presents a high-quality, engaging, and interactive experience. This may be the very first exposure to the performing side of theatre and music for some participants. The workshop leaders are thrilled to offer this introduction to local kids.



“We have so many talented kids here in Sedona and the Verde Valley,” Jepperson said. “It’s very rewarding to work with them and see what their talents bring to the performance at the end of the workshop.”

Ross added, “We focus the kids on working together as a team, and every year they surprise even themselves as to what they can accomplish. We’re always proud of them.”

Registration is open, and we have only nine more spots to fill the 24-participant workshop. Come join the fun and register in Sedona Public Library youth services.

For more information about the workshop, final performance, and other youth activities like the Summer Reading Program, call Youth Services, 928-282-7714 ext. 8119 or visit sedonalibrary.org.

Information provided by Sedona Public Library.