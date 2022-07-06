OFFERS
Local Smart Shopper 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives
COMMUNITY
About Us Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local State CV Bugle
OPINION
SPORTS
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
VILLAGER
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Local Smart Shopper 928 Media Lab General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives Public Notices Worship Directory
CVMO deputy selected for FBI Academy After resignation, Yavapai County seeking new recorder PHOTO: All American Mingus families like 4-day school week Cornville cell tower plans ‘suspended’ Getting to Know Camp Verde Town Council candidates County supervisors approve $362.7 million budget for 2022-23 Head-on crash on SR260 claims life of Vegas resident National park tourism, spending recovers from pandemic but still lags Catch 22: YCSO still seeking elusive suspect

Subscribe Now
TRUSTED NEWS LEADER FOR COTTONWOOD, CAMP VERDE & THE VERDE VALLEY
Wed, July 06
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Sedona Youth Theatre returns to library this summer

(Submitted photo)

(Submitted photo)

Originally Published: July 6, 2022 12:55 a.m.

Back by popular demand after a two-year hiatus, Sedona Youth Theatre returns to Sedona Public Library.

This nine-day intensive workshop, taught by Shondra Jepperson and Dev Ross, will again bring theatrical and musical youth together as it’s done every July for the past 13 years. Registration is open for teens and younger ‘tweens, ages 11 through 18, and the workshop is completely free of charge thanks to a generous grant from the Friends of the Sedona Library.

Over the course of 15 hours, participants will explore acting and music through theatre games, writing and performing original sketches, vocal exercises, and music. The kids will have the opportunity to learn techniques from the two award-winning professionals who work in their fields as actors, writers, musicians, and singers.

The classes will be held at the Library in the Si Birch Community Room as follows: Tuesday, July 12, 3-4:30 p.m.; July 13-15, 1-2:30 p.m.; July 19-21, 1-2:30 p.m.; and July 22, 12:30 to 2 p.m. The student performance is on Saturday, July 23, 2-4:30 p.m. The show is also in the Community Room and is open to the public. It is always a summer-time favorite!

Jan Marc Quisumbing, program and marketing coordinator, is excited about having the Sedona Youth Theatre Workshop return, and proud to note that the Friends of the Sedona Library will again fund this important summer program.

“Because of the Friends’ support, this fun opportunity for kids is tuition-free,” Quisumbing said. Funding like this, he explained, helps the Library do extraordinary things like a performing arts workshop. “We are truly grateful.”

Shondra and Dev are part of the extraordinary. They are a team who presents a high-quality, engaging, and interactive experience. This may be the very first exposure to the performing side of theatre and music for some participants. The workshop leaders are thrilled to offer this introduction to local kids.

“We have so many talented kids here in Sedona and the Verde Valley,” Jepperson said. “It’s very rewarding to work with them and see what their talents bring to the performance at the end of the workshop.”

Ross added, “We focus the kids on working together as a team, and every year they surprise even themselves as to what they can accomplish. We’re always proud of them.”

Registration is open, and we have only nine more spots to fill the 24-participant workshop. Come join the fun and register in Sedona Public Library youth services.

For more information about the workshop, final performance, and other youth activities like the Summer Reading Program, call Youth Services, 928-282-7714 ext. 8119 or visit sedonalibrary.org.

Information provided by Sedona Public Library.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News