Catch 22: Still seeking 'armed and dangerous' fugitive

It’s day 7 of Yavapai Silent Witness’ CATCH 22 Program. Today Yavapai County Law Enforcement is asking for your help in locating fugitive Anival Diaz-Moreno.

In the early morning hours of April 16, 2018, the victim was at home in the 7000 block of Horseshoe Lane in Prescott Valley when she heard someone pounding on her sliding glass door. She then realized it was Diaz-Moreno and was very frightened as he had threatened to kill her in the past. Diaz-Moreno trespassed on the victim’s property by going through a window into a room where the victim’s infant child was sleeping. The child awoke screaming upon seeing the intruder. The victim called the police while screaming at him to leave. Diaz-Moreno fled and was not located at the scene.

On April 19, 2018, Prescott Valley detectives discovered Diaz-Moreno had many other warrants including one out of Maricopa County with alerts stating he is known to be armed and dangerous and have violent tendencies. The detectives learned that he was possibly in the Wickenburg area. Prescott Valley PD detectives/officers along with Wickenburg PD located Diaz-Moreno in the Wickenburg area and he fled from them in a vehicle when they attempted to stop him. His vehicle got stuck in the sand and he fled on foot. Diaz-Moreno is still at large.

He is currently wanted on a nationwide extraditable warrant for Criminal Trespass out of Yavapai County, and a full extradition warrant with a $20,000 bond for Possession of Dangerous Drugs for Sale, Possession of Narcotics for Sale, Weapons Misconduct, Unlawful Flight from Law Enforcement and Criminal Trespass out of Maricopa County.

Diaz-Moreno is described as a 36-year-old Hispanic male 5 feet 6 inches tall, 190 pounds with black hair and green eyes. He also has multiple tattoos to include his name on his back and has large scars on his abdomen and lower left leg. His last known address was on Hillward East in Congress.

Anyone providing information leading to Diaz-Moreno’s arrest could be eligible for up to a $1,000 cash reward. To earn your reward, you must call Yavapai Silent Witness at 1-800-932-3232 or submit a tip at www.yavapaisw.com. All tips are always anonymous. You never have to give your name.