Desalination part of Arizona's $1.2B water legislation
Originally Published: July 7, 2022 9:16 a.m.
Most Read
- Fatal shooting reported near Sedona
- Circle K shooting results in murder conviction
- Head-on crash on SR260 claims life of Vegas resident
- UPDATE Vehicle of missing woman found near Sedona
- Arizona woman admits guilt in ballot collection scheme
- Swimmers perform CPR after near-drowning at Red Rock Crossing
- Catch 22: Law enforcement seeks meth suspect
- Catch 22: Law enforcement seeks fugitive from June incident
- YCSO starts fund for deputy killed in line of duty
- Top election officials in Yavapai County leave amid threats
- UPDATE Vehicle of missing woman found near Sedona
- Fatal shooting reported near Sedona
- UPDATE: Pipeline Fire causes evacuations near Flagstaff, arrest made
- CCSO 'transitions' hunt for Axel Brugere
- Cottonwood man reported missing
- Circle K shooting results in murder conviction
- Sedona Police seek missing woman
- Head-on crash on SR260 claims life of Vegas resident
- Beaver Creek Golf Course, Ranch in escrow
- Arizona woman admits guilt in ballot collection scheme
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: