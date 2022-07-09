OFFERS
Sun, July 10
Catch 22: YCSO seeks convicted thief

Shawn Timothy McElliott (YCSO)

Shawn Timothy McElliott (YCSO)

Originally Published: July 9, 2022 9:45 p.m.

It’s Day 9 of Yavapai Silent Witness’ Catch 22 Program. Today Yavapai County Law Enforcement is asking for your help in finding fugitive Shawn Timothy McElliott.

On March 9, 2019, McElliot entered a fenced area of private property in the 18000 block of Heartland way in Wickenburg and stole the victim’s vehicle. He then drove around the property to escape striking the victim’s well, tack shed and horse trailer doing over $3,000 in damage. When one of the victims caught McElliott and restrained him for the police, McElliott attempted to hit him. He was arrested, convicted and later placed on probation which he has now violated.

McElliott currently has a nationwide extraditable Probation Violation Warrant with a $25,000 bond from the above case. He is described as a 52-year-old white male, 6 feet 3 inches tall, 175 pounds with gray hair and blue eyes. His last known address was in the 100 block of South Virginia Street in Prescott. He also has ties to Palm Springs, California.

If you provide information leading to McElliott’s arrest, you could earn up to a $1,000 cash reward. To earn your reward, you must call Yavapai Silent Witness at 1-800-932-3232 or submit a tip at www.yavapaisw.com. All calls or tips provided to Yavapai Silent Witness will be completely anonymous.

