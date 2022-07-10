OFFERS
Obituary: George Harris Verd

George Harris Verd

George Harris Verd

Originally Published: July 10, 2022 2:37 p.m.

George Harris Verd

1940 - 2022

George Harris Verd fell asleep in death on June 25, 2022 at the age of 82. He was born January 24, 1940 to Paul and Evelyn Verd.

George spent 27 years in the Navy and retired as a decorated submarine captain.

Among his many accomplishments in the Navy, there were two he was especially proud of. The first was his management of the project that led to the development of technology that resulted in the “DSRV” (Deep Sea Rescue Vehicle). The second, leveraging his many years in research and development and working with Robert (Bob) Ballard, George was instrumental in the discovery of the Titanic.

He loved the ocean and enjoyed his decades at sea. After retirement, George also enjoyed his 10+ years helping people while working with Hospice.

He loved to travel, loved photography, loved his roses and loved people.

On November 16, 2002, he dedicated his life to Jehovah. He enjoyed volunteering his time talking to others about the Bible as one of Jehovah’s Witnesses.

George will be remembered as a generous and courageous man and will be profoundly missed.

He is survived by his wife of 24 years, Poppy Verd; children, George Bradford Verd, Julie Ann Jacobson, Betsey Verd Heber, Martha Elizabeth Verd Huie, and Kathryn Paula Verd; step-children, Jennifer Mills, Joe Morrissette and Tim Morrissette. He is also survived by 10 grandchildren including his newest, “Little Brad.”

Memorial arrangements will be held by video conference. Date and time is yet to be determined.

An online guestbook is available to sign at www.westcottfuneralhome.com

Information provided by the funeral home.

