Obituary: Wayne LeBombard
Wayne LeBombard
1944 - 2022
Wayne LeBombard passed away on Friday, June 24, 2022 at age 78. Wayne was born on June 1, 1944, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, son to Lyle and Marian (Burbey) LeBombard.
Wayne is survived by his wife Lyn of 29 years; children Josh (Rebecca) LeBombard, Jaime (Justin) Lindow, grandchildren Wyatt and Jacob Lindow, Wes and Ellis LeBombard; and sister Sandra LeBombard.
Wayne was a man who had a larger-than-life personality, exuded energy, and loved to laugh. His journey included many summers spent frolicking in the U.P. as a kid to being a three-time Olympian for speedskating and cycling as well as an avid fisherman.
He will be remembered for his sense of humor including playing pranks such as fake falling down a flight of stairs and jumping out from under a tree with a bear skin draped over him while growling to scare his kids. Wayne was often found telling myriad tales of somewhat unbelievable life stories to his grandkids, looking for the perfect rock for his mighty collection, or using copious amounts of tape to “fix” just about anything. He will be sorely missed.
An online guestbook is available to sign at www.westcottfuneralhome.com
Information provided by the funeral home.
